The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker (.412 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Braves.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with 23 hits and an OBP of .426 this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.

Tucker has picked up a hit in 72.7% of his 22 games this season, with multiple hits in 31.8% of them.

He has hit a home run in 22.7% of his games this year, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has picked up an RBI in 45.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 27.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run eight times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Rays Pitching Rankings