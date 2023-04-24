Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Reds - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Nick Lodolo) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is hitting .272 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Jung has had a hit in 16 of 20 games this year (80.0%), including multiple hits six times (30.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung has had an RBI in six games this season (30.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 10 of 20 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|9
|9 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Reds have a 5.02 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, one per game).
- Lodolo makes the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.98 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.98, with 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .326 batting average against him.
