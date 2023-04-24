Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Alex Bregman (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has three doubles, two home runs and 17 walks while batting .235.
- Bregman is batting .368 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Bregman has had a hit in 15 of 22 games this season (68.2%), including multiple hits four times (18.2%).
- He has gone deep in two of 22 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this year (31.8%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 12 of 22 games (54.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (88.9%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (66.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Rays' 2.71 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 12 home runs (0.5 per game), the fewest in the league.
- Bradley (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his third this season.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
