Rangers vs. Athletics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will play Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics on Sunday at Globe Life Field, at 2:35 PM ET.
The Rangers have been listed as -350 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Athletics (+260). Texas is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The over/under for the contest is set at 7 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Rangersgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers vs. Athletics Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 2:35 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rangers
|-350
|+260
|7
|-115
|-105
|-2.5
|+100
|-120
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rangers Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-2.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Rangers covered the spread. Texas and its opponent have finished above the over/under for four consecutive games, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that span being 8.9.
Rangers Betting Records & Stats
- The Rangers have been the moneyline favorite 12 total times this season. They've gone 8-4 in those games.
- Texas has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.
- The Rangers have a 77.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Texas has played in 20 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-6-0).
- The Rangers have had a spread set for only one contest this season, and they covered.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rangers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-4
|6-3
|5-2
|8-5
|11-5
|2-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.