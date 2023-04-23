On Sunday, Mauricio Dubon (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Houston Astros play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Max Fried. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Braves.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon leads Houston in slugging percentage (.389) thanks to four extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 107th in the league in slugging.

Dubon enters this game on a 16-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .318.

Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 94.1% of his games this season (16 of 17), with more than one hit six times (35.3%).

In 17 games played this year, he has not homered.

Dubon has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In 70.6% of his games this year (12 of 17), he has scored, and in three of those games (17.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 9 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (100.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (71.4%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Braves Pitching Rankings