After going 2-for-6 with two RBI in his last game, Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics (who will start Kyle Muller) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Josh Jung At The Plate

  • Jung has three doubles, three home runs and six walks while hitting .286.
  • Jung is batting .273 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a 10-game hitting streak.
  • In 16 of 19 games this season (84.2%) Jung has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (31.6%).
  • He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 19), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Jung has driven in a run in six games this year (31.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (15.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 52.6% of his games this year (10 of 19), he has scored, and in three of those games (15.8%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
9 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.3 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics have an 8.08 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (39 total, 1.9 per game).
  • The Athletics are sending Muller (0-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.23 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 13 hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.23, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .346 against him.
