Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Braves - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .250 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Max Fried) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Braves.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .226 with six doubles, three home runs and four walks.
- Pena has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 21 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.8% of them.
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (14.3%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Pena has driven home a run in seven games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 13 of 21 games (61.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|8
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.40 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 15 home runs (0.7 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Fried (1-0) takes the mound for the Braves to make his third start this season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
