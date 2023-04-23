Jacob Meyers -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the hill, on April 23 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Max Fried
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

  • Meyers has a double, a home run and four walks while batting .250.
  • Meyers enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .368 with one homer.
  • Meyers has gotten a hit in eight of 17 games this year (47.1%), including three multi-hit games (17.6%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 17 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Meyers has driven in a run in three games this year (17.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once three times this year (17.6%), including one multi-run game.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have a 3.40 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Braves will look to Fried (1-0) in his third start this season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
