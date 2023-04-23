Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Braves - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jacob Meyers -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the hill, on April 23 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has a double, a home run and four walks while batting .250.
- Meyers enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .368 with one homer.
- Meyers has gotten a hit in eight of 17 games this year (47.1%), including three multi-hit games (17.6%).
- He has gone deep in one of 17 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Meyers has driven in a run in three games this year (17.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once three times this year (17.6%), including one multi-run game.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.40 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.7 per game).
- The Braves will look to Fried (1-0) in his third start this season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
