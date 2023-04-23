The Atlanta Braves (14-7) and the Houston Astros (11-10) will square off on Sunday, April 23 at Truist Park, with Max Fried getting the ball for the Braves and Cristian Javier taking the mound for the Astros. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:30 PM ET.

The Astros are +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Braves (-140). The game's total is listed at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (1-0, 1.08 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (2-0, 3.68 ERA)

Astros vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 12 out of the 18 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have gone 10-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (83.3% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 7-2 over the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and have walked away with the win two times (50%) in those games.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on the Astros this season with a +115 moneyline set for this game.

The Astros have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL West -130 - 1st

