Adolis Garcia -- batting .286 with two doubles, six home runs, two walks and 23 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the mound, on April 23 at 2:35 PM ET.

He reached base in all six of his plate appearances (5-for-5 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI) in his last game against the Athletics.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Adolis García At The Plate

  • Garcia leads Texas in total hits (20) this season while batting .260 with 10 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified batters, he ranks 80th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 126th and he is 18th in slugging.
  • Garcia will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 with four homers during his last games.
  • In 12 of 19 games this year (63.2%) Garcia has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (21.1%).
  • In five games this season, he has homered (26.3%, and 8.2% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 12 games this year (63.2%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (36.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 12 of 19 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.3 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 8.08 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (39 total, 1.9 per game).
  • The Athletics will send Muller (0-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.23 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw four innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 13 hits.
  • In four games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 7.23 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .346 to opposing batters.
