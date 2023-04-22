The Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics will meet on Saturday at Globe Life Field, at 7:05 PM ET, with Marcus Semien and Brent Rooker among those expected to produce at the plate.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB play with 22 total home runs.

Texas ranks 12th in baseball, slugging .412.

The Rangers have the 12th-ranked batting average in the league (.249).

Texas has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 6.1 runs per game (116 total runs).

The Rangers rank 12th in baseball with a .327 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.5 times per game, the eighth-fewest mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.

Texas has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.51).

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.207).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (1-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Heaney will try to continue a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.1 frames per outing).

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 4/16/2023 Astros W 9-1 Away Andrew Heaney Framber Valdez 4/17/2023 Royals W 4-0 Away Jacob deGrom Jordan Lyles 4/18/2023 Royals W 12-2 Away Nathan Eovaldi Brad Keller 4/19/2023 Royals W 12-3 Away Martín Pérez Brady Singer 4/21/2023 Athletics L 5-4 Home Jon Gray JP Sears 4/22/2023 Athletics - Home Andrew Heaney Shintaro Fujinami 4/23/2023 Athletics - Home Jacob deGrom Kyle Muller 4/24/2023 Reds - Away Nathan Eovaldi Nick Lodolo 4/25/2023 Reds - Away Martín Pérez Luke Weaver 4/26/2023 Reds - Away Jon Gray Graham Ashcraft 4/27/2023 Yankees - Home Andrew Heaney Gerrit Cole

