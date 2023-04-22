Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Braves - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT
The Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon, who went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI last time in action, battle Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Braves.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon leads Houston in slugging percentage (.403) thanks to four extra-base hits.
- He ranks 11th in batting average, 71st in on base percentage, and 99th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Dubon is batting .318 during his last outings and is riding a 15-game hitting streak.
- Dubon has had a hit in 15 of 16 games this year (93.8%), including multiple hits six times (37.5%).
- In 16 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Dubon has driven in a run in four games this year (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in 68.8% of his games this year (11 of 16), with two or more runs three times (18.8%).
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|9 (90.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (83.3%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.37 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
- Wright (0-0) starts for the Braves, his third this season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Tuesday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering hits.
