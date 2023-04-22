The Toronto Maple Leafs take the ice for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Saturday, April 22, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX. The teams are tied 1-1 in the series. The Maple Leafs have -120 moneyline odds against the Lightning (+100).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Before this matchup, here is who we project to bring home the win in Saturday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 3.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (+100)

Lightning (+100) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Lightning (-0.4)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Maple Leafs Splits and Trends

The Maple Leafs have a 50-21-11 record overall, with an 8-11-19 record in matchups that have required overtime.

In the 33 games Toronto has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 20-4-9 record (good for 49 points).

In the seven games this season the Maple Leafs scored only one goal, they've finished 0-5-2 (two points).

Toronto has scored exactly two goals in 19 games this season (6-9-4 record, 16 points).

The Maple Leafs have scored three or more goals in 58 games (45-8-5, 95 points).

In the 40 games when Toronto has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 22-12-6 record (50 points).

When it has outshot its opponent, Toronto is 31-13-5 (67 points).

The Maple Leafs' opponents have had more shots in 34 games. The Maple Leafs finished 19-9-6 in those contests (44 points).

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have a 46-30-6 record this season and are 8-6-14 in matchups that have required overtime.

Tampa Bay has earned 22 points (9-7-4) in its 20 games decided by one goal.

This season the Lightning recorded only one goal in 10 games and they've earned two points (1-9-0) in those contests.

Tampa Bay failed to win all 11 games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Lightning have earned 97 points in their 61 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Tampa Bay has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 35 games and picked up 43 points with a record of 20-12-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Tampa Bay is 27-13-4 (58 points).

The Lightning's opponents have had more shots in 38 games. The Lightning finished 18-18-2 in those contests (38 points).

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 9th 3.39 Goals Scored 3.41 8th 7th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 12th 32 Shots 32 12th 7th 29.5 Shots Allowed 31.5 20th 2nd 25.6% Power Play % 25.4% 3rd 11th 81.9% Penalty Kill % 79.8% 15th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX

TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.