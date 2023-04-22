Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros meet Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

Astros vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average one home run per game to rank 18th in MLB action with 20 total home runs.

Houston ranks 19th in baseball with a .387 slugging percentage.

The Astros rank ninth in MLB with a .253 batting average.

Houston is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.1 runs per game (102 total).

The Astros' .332 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in baseball.

The Astros strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 11 mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.

Houston has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.35).

Astros pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in MLB (1.249).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 1.80 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

Valdez is trying to extend a third-game quality start streak in this game.

Valdez will try to build on a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 frames per appearance).

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 4/16/2023 Rangers L 9-1 Home Framber Valdez Andrew Heaney 4/17/2023 Blue Jays W 9-2 Home Cristian Javier Kevin Gausman 4/18/2023 Blue Jays L 4-2 Home Jose Urquidy Chris Bassitt 4/19/2023 Blue Jays W 8-1 Home Luis Garcia José Berríos 4/21/2023 Braves W 6-4 Away Hunter Brown Bryce Elder 4/22/2023 Braves - Away Framber Valdez Kyle Wright 4/23/2023 Braves - Away Cristian Javier Max Fried 4/24/2023 Rays - Away Jose Urquidy Taj Bradley 4/25/2023 Rays - Away Luis Garcia Drew Rasmussen 4/26/2023 Rays - Away Hunter Brown Calvin Faucher 4/28/2023 Phillies - Home Framber Valdez Aaron Nola

