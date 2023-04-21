Friday's playoff slate features the Dallas Stars visiting the Minnesota Wild in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW. The series is tied 1-1.

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Stars vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/19/2023 Stars Wild 7-3 DAL 4/17/2023 Stars Wild 3-2 (F/OT) MIN 2/17/2023 Wild Stars 2-1 (F/SO) MIN 2/8/2023 Stars Wild 4-1 DAL 12/29/2022 Wild Stars 4-1 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Stars have secured 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 1.7 goals per game (17 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have one of the best defenses in the NHL, giving up 219 total goals (2.7 per game), sixth in the NHL.

The Wild's 239 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 23rd in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Wild have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Defensively, the Wild have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over that time.

