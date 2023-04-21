Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Robbie Grossman -- batting .125 with three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on April 21 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: BSSWX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is hitting .170 with a double, a home run and five walks.
- Grossman has had a base hit in seven of 15 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Grossman has driven in a run in three games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 7.71 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.8 per game).
- Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.60 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
