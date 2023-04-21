When the Texas Rangers (12-6) and Oakland Athletics (3-16) square of at Globe Life Field on Friday, April 21, Jon Gray will get the call for the Rangers, while the Athletics will send JP Sears to the mound. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -210, while the underdog Athletics have +170 odds to upset. The over/under for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSWX

BSSWX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (1-1, 3.21 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (0-1, 4.60 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rangers versus Athletics game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rangers (-210) in this matchup, means that you think the Rangers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.76 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Marcus Semien hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 10 times and won seven of those games.

The Rangers have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have come away with three wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win one times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Rangers vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+150) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Adolis García 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Nate Lowe 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Josh Jung 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rangers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 4th Win AL West +450 - 3rd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.