Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Nate Lowe (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: BSSWX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has seven doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .253.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 18 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Lowe has had at least one RBI in 55.6% of his games this season (10 of 18), with more than one RBI three times (16.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 44.4% of his games this year (eight of 18), he has scored, and in three of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (88.9%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.1 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (7.71).
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.8 per game).
- Sears (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.60 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In three games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.60 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.
