The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (batting .293 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: BSSWX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Josh Jung At The Plate

  • Jung leads Texas with an OBP of .342 this season while batting .284 with six walks and 12 runs scored.
  • Jung enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .300 with one homer.
  • In 14 of 17 games this year (82.4%) Jung has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (29.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Jung has driven in a run in five games this season (29.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in nine games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 9
7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have a 7.71 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty went six innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.60 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
