On Friday, Jonah Heim (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Royals.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: BSSWX

BSSWX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has two doubles, three home runs and six walks while hitting .304.

Heim has had a hit in nine of 13 games this year (69.2%), including multiple hits five times (38.5%).

He has hit a home run in 23.1% of his games this season, and 5.8% of his plate appearances.

Heim has driven home a run in five games this year (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 30.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in six games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings