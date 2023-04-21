Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Jonah Heim (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Royals.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: BSSWX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim has two doubles, three home runs and six walks while hitting .304.
- Heim has had a hit in nine of 13 games this year (69.2%), including multiple hits five times (38.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 23.1% of his games this season, and 5.8% of his plate appearances.
- Heim has driven home a run in five games this year (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 30.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in six games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 7.71 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 34 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (most in baseball).
- Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In three games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.60, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
