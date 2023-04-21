Bubba Thompson -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on April 21 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: BSSWX

BSSWX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bubba Thompson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bubba Thompson At The Plate

Thompson is hitting .200 with three doubles and a triple.

In three of 10 games this year, Thompson has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this season.

Thompson has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least once three times this season (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings