After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Jose Berrios) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

  • Alvarez has three doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .276.
  • He ranks 68th in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and 35th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
  • Alvarez has gotten a hit in 12 of 16 games this season (75.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games this year, and 5.6% of his chances at the plate.
  • Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 62.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 31.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in nine of 16 games (56.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 5
10 (90.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.70).
  • The Blue Jays surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Berrios (1-2 with a 7.98 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • The 28-year-old has a 7.98 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .306 to his opponents.
