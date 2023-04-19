The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 on tap.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, ALT, and BSN

TNT, ALT, and BSN Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game (12th in the league) while giving up 112.5 per outing (eighth in the NBA). They have a +273 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Timberwolves put up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) while allowing 115.8 per outing (18th in NBA). They have a -3 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 231.6 points per game, 9.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams score 228.3 points per game combined, 6.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.

Minnesota has compiled a 39-42-1 record against the spread this year.

