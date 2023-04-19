Leody Taveras -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on April 19 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .105 with a double and a walk.

Taveras has gotten a hit in two of six games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.

He has not homered in his six games this year.

Taveras has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 5 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings