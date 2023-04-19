After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has 18 hits and an OBP of .442, both of which are tops among Houston hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 29th in slugging.

Tucker has gotten a hit in 13 of 18 games this season (72.2%), with multiple hits on five occasions (27.8%).

He has gone deep in four games this season (22.2%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has picked up an RBI in eight games this year (44.4%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (27.8%).

In five of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings