The Houston Astros and Jeremy Pena, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .205 with six doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Pena has gotten a hit in 11 of 18 games this year (61.1%), including four multi-hit games (22.2%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 18 games played this season, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Pena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7%.

He has scored at least one run 11 times this season (61.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings