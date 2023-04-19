The Houston Astros and Jeremy Pena, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

  • Pena is hitting .205 with six doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • Pena has gotten a hit in 11 of 18 games this year (61.1%), including four multi-hit games (22.2%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 18 games played this season, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In 33.3% of his games this season, Pena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7%.
  • He has scored at least one run 11 times this season (61.1%), including one multi-run game.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 6
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).
  • The Blue Jays surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Berrios (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 7.98 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.98, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .306 against him.
