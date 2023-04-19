Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and Jeremy Pena, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .205 with six doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- Pena has gotten a hit in 11 of 18 games this year (61.1%), including four multi-hit games (22.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 18 games played this season, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Pena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7%.
- He has scored at least one run 11 times this season (61.1%), including one multi-run game.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).
- The Blue Jays surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.4 per game).
- Berrios (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 7.98 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.98, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .306 against him.
