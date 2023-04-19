The Toronto Blue Jays (11-7) and the Houston Astros (8-10) will match up on Wednesday, April 19 at Minute Maid Park, with Jose Berrios pitching for the Blue Jays and Luis Garcia toeing the rubber for the Astros. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Astros (-105). The total is 9 runs for this contest.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Berrios - TOR (1-2, 7.98 ERA) vs Garcia - HOU (0-2, 7.71 ERA)

Astros vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have won six out of the 10 games in which they've been favored.

The Blue Jays have a 6-4 record (winning 60% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Blue Jays played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Toronto combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in three games this year and have walked away with the win one time (33.3%) in those games.

The Astros have played as an underdog of -105 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+130) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+260) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+135)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West -130 - 1st

