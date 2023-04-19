Astros vs. Blue Jays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros take on the Toronto Blue Jays and starter Jose Berrios on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.
The favored Astros have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Blue Jays, who are listed at +105. A 9-run total has been listed for the matchup.
Astros vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Astros
|-125
|+105
|9
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Astros Recent Betting Performance
- The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
Astros Betting Records & Stats
- The Astros have been favored on the moneyline 15 total times this season. They've gone 7-8 in those games.
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Houston has gone 6-7 (46.2%).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Astros' implied win probability is 55.6%.
- Houston has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 12 times this season for a 12-6-0 record against the over/under.
- The Astros have not had a run line set for a contest this season.
Astros Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-7
|3-3
|4-3
|4-7
|6-7
|2-3
