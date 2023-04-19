Anthony Davis and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on April 16, Davis put up 22 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and seven blocks in a 128-112 win against the Grizzlies.

Below we will look at Davis' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 25.9 25.8 Rebounds 13.5 12.5 13.0 Assists 2.5 2.6 3.0 PRA 40.5 41 41.8 PR -- 38.4 38.8 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.1



Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Davis is responsible for attempting 13.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.2 per game.

Davis' Lakers average 104.8 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Grizzlies are 11th in the NBA, giving up 113 points per game.

On the boards, the Grizzlies have conceded 44.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 21st in the NBA.

Allowing 26.4 assists per game, the Grizzlies are the 26th-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 13 made 3-pointers per game, the Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

Anthony Davis vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 37 22 12 3 0 7 3 3/7/2023 36 30 22 3 1 2 0 2/28/2023 36 28 19 0 0 5 0

