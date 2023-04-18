The Phoenix Suns (45-37) take on the Los Angeles Clippers (44-38) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Footprint Center. Devin Booker of the Suns is a player to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ.

How to Watch Suns vs. Clippers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18

Tuesday, April 18 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Suns' Last Game

The Clippers beat the Suns, 115-110, on Sunday. Kawhi Leonard scored a team-high 38 points for the Clippers, and Kevin Durant had 27 for the Suns.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 27 9 11 1 2 3 Devin Booker 26 1 3 4 3 0 Torrey Craig 22 4 1 1 0 2

Clippers' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kawhi Leonard 38 5 5 1 1 3 Eric Gordon 19 1 2 0 0 3 Norman Powell 14 0 2 1 0 1

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton averages a team-high 10.0 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 18.0 points and 1.7 assists, shooting 58.9% from the field.

Booker paces his squad in points per game (27.8), and also posts 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Durant averages 29.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, shooting 56.0% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Chris Paul leads the Suns at 8.9 assists per game, while also putting up 4.3 rebounds and 13.9 points. He is fourth in the league in assists.

Torrey Craig puts up 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Clippers Players to Watch

Westbrook is the Clippers' top assist man (7.5 per game), and he puts up 15.9 points and 5.8 rebounds. His assist average ranks him eighth in the league.

Mason Plumlee gets the Clippers 10.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Leonard is averaging 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, making 51.2% of his shots from the floor and 41.6% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per contest.

Ivica Zubac is the Clippers' top rebounder (9.9 per game), and he contributes 10.8 points and 1.0 assists.

Norman Powell gives the Clippers 17.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kawhi Leonard LAC 23.3 6.5 3.9 0.9 0.6 2.2 Devin Booker PHO 19.9 2.9 4.5 1.5 0.5 1.1 Russell Westbrook LAC 18.2 4.8 8.0 0.9 0.9 1.8 Chris Paul PHO 11.6 3.9 5.9 1.1 0.3 1.9 Ivica Zubac LAC 12.3 9.6 0.6 0.4 1.1 0.0 Kevin Durant PHO 15.5 3.8 2.8 0.2 0.8 1.8

