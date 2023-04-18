After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Robbie Grossman and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brad Keller) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brad Keller

Brad Keller TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .159 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Grossman has had a base hit in six of 14 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a long ball in one of 14 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year (21.4%), Grossman has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

