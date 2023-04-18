Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Leody Taveras At The Plate (2022)
- Taveras hit .261 with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 21 walks.
- In 58.6% of his 99 games last season, Taveras picked up a hit. He also had 22 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in 5.1% of his games last year (five of 99), and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Taveras picked up an RBI in 22 games last season out 99 (22.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (8.1%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He scored in 34 of 99 games last year (34.3%), including five multi-run games (5.1%).
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.270
|AVG
|.252
|.318
|OBP
|.299
|.396
|SLG
|.335
|13
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|16
|41/11
|K/BB
|47/10
|7
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|49
|31 (62.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (55.1%)
|11 (22.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (22.4%)
|18 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (32.7%)
|3 (6.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (4.1%)
|12 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (20.4%)
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
- Royals pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
- Keller (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.12 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks 17th, 1.118 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 31st.
