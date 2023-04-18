Jonah Heim -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Kansas City Royals, with Brad Keller on the hill, on April 18 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brad Keller

Brad Keller TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is batting .286 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.

In 66.7% of his 12 games this season, Heim has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has homered in two of 12 games played this year, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

Heim has driven home a run in four games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 41.7% of his games this year (five of 12), he has scored, and in three of those games (25.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings