How to Watch the Astros vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Chris Bassitt gets the nod on the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank 13th in MLB play with 18 total home runs.
- Houston's .390 slugging percentage ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Astros' .251 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.
- Houston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (86 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Astros' .335 on-base percentage is 12th in MLB.
- The Astros' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.
- Houston's pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Houston's 3.41 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros have the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.286).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jose Urquidy (1-0) takes the mound for the Astros in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.35 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Urquidy will look to build upon a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.0 innings per outing).
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/12/2023
|Pirates
|W 7-0
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Rich Hill
|4/14/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Luis Garcia
|Martín Pérez
|4/15/2023
|Rangers
|W 8-2
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Jon Gray
|4/16/2023
|Rangers
|L 9-1
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Andrew Heaney
|4/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 9-2
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Kevin Gausman
|4/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Chris Bassitt
|4/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Luis Garcia
|José Berríos
|4/21/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Bryce Elder
|4/22/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Kyle Wright
|4/23/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Max Fried
|4/24/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Taj Bradley
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.