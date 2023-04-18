The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman has a double, two home runs and 13 walks while hitting .197.
  • Bregman has gotten a hit in 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in two of 17 games played this year, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Bregman has driven in a run in five games this season (29.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In nine games this year (52.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Bassitt (1-2 with a 7.63 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty tossed six innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 34-year-old has put up a 7.63 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .276 to his opponents.
