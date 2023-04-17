On Monday, Nate Lowe (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with six doubles, a home run, three walks and nine RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Astros.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe leads Texas in slugging percentage (.476) thanks to nine extra-base hits.
  • Lowe is batting .273 with one homer during his last games and is on an 11-game hitting streak.
  • In 86.7% of his 15 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • In 15 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Lowe has driven home a run in nine games this year (60.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In seven games this season (46.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Royals have a 5.00 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.19 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (5.19), 61st in WHIP (1.442), and 46th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
