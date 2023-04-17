After going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game, Leody Taveras and the Texas Rangers take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Jordan Lyles) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Leody Taveras At The Plate (2022)

  • Taveras hit .261 with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 21 walks.
  • Taveras reached base via a hit in 58 of 99 games last season (58.6%), including multiple hits in 22.2% of those games (22 of them).
  • He homered in 5.1% of his games last season (99 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.5% of his trips to home plate.
  • In 22.2% of his 99 games a year ago, Taveras drove in a run (22 times). He also had eight games with multiple RBIs (8.1%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
  • In 34 of 99 games last season (34.3%) he scored, and in five of those games (5.1%) he scored two or more runs.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 45
.270 AVG .252
.318 OBP .299
.396 SLG .335
13 XBH 8
3 HR 2
18 RBI 16
41/11 K/BB 47/10
7 SB 4
Home Away
50 GP 49
31 (62.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (55.1%)
11 (22.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (22.4%)
18 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (32.7%)
3 (6.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.1%)
12 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (20.4%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Royals pitching staff ranked 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
  • Royals pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.19 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (5.19), 61st in WHIP (1.442), and 46th in K/9 (7.8).
