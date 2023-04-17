After going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game, Leody Taveras and the Texas Rangers take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Jordan Lyles) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Leody Taveras At The Plate (2022)

Taveras hit .261 with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 21 walks.

Taveras reached base via a hit in 58 of 99 games last season (58.6%), including multiple hits in 22.2% of those games (22 of them).

He homered in 5.1% of his games last season (99 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.5% of his trips to home plate.

In 22.2% of his 99 games a year ago, Taveras drove in a run (22 times). He also had eight games with multiple RBIs (8.1%), and three or more RBIs in two games.

In 34 of 99 games last season (34.3%) he scored, and in five of those games (5.1%) he scored two or more runs.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 45 .270 AVG .252 .318 OBP .299 .396 SLG .335 13 XBH 8 3 HR 2 18 RBI 16 41/11 K/BB 47/10 7 SB 4 Home Away 50 GP 49 31 (62.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (55.1%) 11 (22.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (22.4%) 18 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (32.7%) 3 (6.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.1%) 12 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (20.4%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)