Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Lyles) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Astros.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is hitting .291 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- Jung is batting .400 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Jung has gotten at least one hit in 78.6% of his games this season (11 of 14), with more than one hit five times (35.7%).
- In 14 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In four games this year, Jung has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 42.9% of his games this season (six of 14), he has scored, and in three of those games (21.4%) he has scored more than once.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|7 (87.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.00 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Royals will send Lyles (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.19 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (5.19), 61st in WHIP (1.442), and 46th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
