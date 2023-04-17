The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim, who went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI last time out, take on Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Astros.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

  • Heim has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .282.
  • In 63.6% of his 11 games this season, Heim has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • In 11 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Heim has driven home a run in four games this season (36.4%), including more than one RBI in 27.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In 45.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (27.3%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Royals' 5.00 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Lyles (0-2) takes the mound for the Royals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.19 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (5.19), 61st in WHIP (1.442), and 46th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
