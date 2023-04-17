Matt Chapman and the Toronto Blue Jays (10-6) will visit Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (7-9) at Minute Maid Park on Monday, April 17, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Astros have +100 odds to win. The game's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman - TOR (1-1, 1.35 ERA) vs Cristian Javier - HOU (1-0, 4.24 ERA)

Astros vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Astros vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have been favorites in nine games this season and won six (66.7%) of those contests.

The Blue Jays have gone 6-3 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Blue Jays went 4-1 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Astros have were defeated in both of the contests they have played as underdogs this season.

The Astros have played as an underdog of +100 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs twice and lost both games.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+150) Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+280)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL West -120 - 1st

