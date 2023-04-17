Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (batting .211 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, nine walks and seven RBI), battle starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rangers.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .194 with a double, two home runs and 12 walks.
- This year, Bregman has tallied at least one hit in nine of 16 games (56.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 16 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In five games this season, Bregman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in nine of 16 games (56.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 24 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (third-most in the league).
- The Blue Jays are sending Gausman (1-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.35 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went eight innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (1.35), 16th in WHIP (1.000), and 12th in K/9 (11.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
