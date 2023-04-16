After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers take on the Houston Astros (who will start Framber Valdez) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Josh Jung At The Plate

  • Jung has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .275.
  • Jung enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .286.
  • Jung has picked up a hit in 76.9% of his 13 games this year, with more than one hit in 30.8% of them.
  • In 13 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Jung has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In five games this season (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Astros have a 3.66 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, one per game).
  • Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 1.89 ERA ranks 20th, 1.211 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
