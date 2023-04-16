Astros vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 16
Sunday's game that pits the Houston Astros (7-8) against the Texas Rangers (8-6) at Minute Maid Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on April 16.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Houston Astros will send Framber Valdez (1-1) to the mound, while Andrew Heaney (1-1) will answer the bell for the Texas Rangers.
Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Rangers 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- This season, the Astros have won seven out of the 13 games, or 53.8%, in which they've been favored.
- This season Houston has won one of its three games when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.
- The Astros have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Houston has scored 76 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.66).
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 10
|@ Pirates
|W 8-2
|Framber Valdez vs Roansy Contreras
|April 11
|@ Pirates
|L 7-4
|Cristian Javier vs Mitch Keller
|April 12
|@ Pirates
|W 7-0
|Jose Urquidy vs Rich Hill
|April 14
|Rangers
|L 6-2
|Luis Garcia vs Martín Pérez
|April 15
|Rangers
|W 8-2
|Hunter Brown vs Jon Gray
|April 16
|Rangers
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Andrew Heaney
|April 17
|Blue Jays
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Kevin Gausman
|April 18
|Blue Jays
|-
|Jose Urquidy vs Chris Bassitt
|April 19
|Blue Jays
|-
|Luis Garcia vs José Berríos
|April 21
|@ Braves
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Bryce Elder
|April 22
|@ Braves
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Kyle Wright
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.