After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers (who will start Andrew Heaney) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman is batting .203 with a double, two home runs and 11 walks.
  • Bregman is batting .316 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
  • This season, Bregman has posted at least one hit in nine of 15 games (60.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 15 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Bregman has driven in a run in four games this year (26.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in nine of 15 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.9 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Rangers have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Rangers will send Heaney (1-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
