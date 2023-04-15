Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Saturday, Travis Jankowski (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a triple) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is hitting .333 with two doubles, a triple and two walks.
- Jankowski has had a base hit in four of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Jankowski has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs each time.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Astros have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (15 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Astros will send Brown (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up two hits.
