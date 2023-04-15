Sung-Jae Im is in 34th place, with a score of -4, after the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Looking to place a wager on Sung-Jae Im at the RBC Heritage this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sung-Jae Im Insights

Im has finished better than par nine times and scored 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in five of his last 18 rounds played.

Over his last 18 rounds, Im has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Im has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in his past five tournaments.

Im has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five tournaments.

Im has qualified for the weekend in nine tournaments in a row.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 20 -8 270 0 22 4 9 $11.3M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

In Im's past five appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 23rd.

Im has three made cuts in his past five appearances at this tournament.

Im finished 34th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

This tournament will take place on a par 71 listed at 7,213 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Harbour Town Golf Links is 7,213 yards, 109 yards shorter than the average course Im has played in the past year (7,322).

Im's Last Time Out

Im was in the 91st percentile on par 3s at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.20-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Masters Tournament placed him in the 45th percentile.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Masters Tournament, Im was better than 63% of the competitors (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Im shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Im had fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.5).

Im recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 3.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Masters Tournament.

At that most recent outing, Im had a bogey or worse on 10 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Im finished the Masters Tournament carding a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Masters Tournament, Im recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.3.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Im Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Im's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.