Robbie Grossman -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, on April 15 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman has a double, a home run and three walks while hitting .143.
  • Grossman has picked up a hit in four games this year (36.4%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In two games this season, Grossman has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 2
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Astros have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Brown (1-0) gets the start for the Astros, his third of the season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
