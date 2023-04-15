Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Saturday, Josh Jung (on the back of going 1-for-5 with an RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Astros.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is hitting .277 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- Jung has gotten a hit in nine of 12 games this season (75.0%), including four multi-hit games (33.3%).
- He has gone deep in two of 12 games played this year, and in 3.9% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year, Jung has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In five games this season (41.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|7 (87.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.92 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (15 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Astros will look to Brown (1-0) in his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.