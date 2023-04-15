Top Celtics vs. Hawks Players to Watch - NBA Playoffs Game 1
The Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) are scheduled to meet on Saturday at TD Garden, with a tip-off time of 3:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Jaylen Brown and Trae Young are two players to watch.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Arena: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Celtics' Last Game
In their previous game, the Celtics topped the Hawks on Sunday, 120-114. Payton Pritchard scored a team-high 30 points (and contributed 11 assists and 14 rebounds).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Payton Pritchard
|30
|14
|11
|0
|0
|9
|Mike Muscala
|27
|8
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Sam Hauser
|26
|5
|6
|1
|1
|8
Hawks' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Hawks defeated the Heat on Tuesday, 116-105. Their top scorer was Young with 25 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Trae Young
|25
|8
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Dejounte Murray
|18
|5
|6
|0
|1
|3
|Saddiq Bey
|17
|6
|0
|0
|1
|3
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum paces his team in both points (30.1) and rebounds (8.8) per contest, and also posts 4.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Brown is putting up 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game.
- Derrick White posts 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Malcolm Brogdon averages 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Marcus Smart averages a team-best 6.3 assists per contest. He is also averaging 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 33.6% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Young is putting up team highs in points (26.2 per game) and assists (10.2). And he is delivering 3 rebounds, making 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.4% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.
- The Hawks get 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game from Dejounte Murray.
- Clint Capela is putting up a team-high 11 rebounds per game. And he is producing 12 points and 0.9 assists, making 65.3% of his shots from the field (fourth in NBA).
- Onyeka Okongwu is putting up 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 63.8% of his shots from the floor (sixth in NBA).
- Saddiq Bey gets the Hawks 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|BOS
|21.7
|5.2
|2.5
|1
|0.1
|2.2
|Trae Young
|ATL
|17.3
|1.6
|8.7
|0.8
|0
|1
|Derrick White
|BOS
|15.1
|4.6
|4.3
|0.5
|1.2
|2.6
|Dejounte Murray
|ATL
|16.3
|3.1
|5
|1.1
|0.1
|0.7
|Clint Capela
|ATL
|11.2
|9.4
|1
|0.6
|1
|0
|Jaylen Brown
|BOS
|18
|4.6
|2.9
|0.4
|0
|1.3
