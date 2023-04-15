Hunter Brown will take the hill for the Houston Astros (6-8) on Saturday, April 15 against the Texas Rangers (8-5), who will counter with Jon Gray. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

The favored Astros have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +145. The over/under is 8 runs for this game.

Astros vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (1-0, 3.09 ERA) vs Gray - TEX (1-1, 3.00 ERA)

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 12 games this season and won six (50%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Astros have a 2-3 record (winning 40% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Astros have a 4-4 record across the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and have walked away with the win two times (50%) in those games.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Rangers this season with a +145 moneyline set for this game.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+225) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+155) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL West -130 - 1st

